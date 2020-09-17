Masked up, Field of Screams is open and here to scare

Ghosts, goblins, and masks, oh my! The frightening Field of Screams is officially open for the season and following COVID-19 safety guidelines.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — One of the spookiest attractions in South Central Pennsylvania is officially back open for the 2020 Halloween season.

The monsters and creatures of the night will still be out to scare, but things are going to look a little different at Field of Screams this year because of COVID-19.

The Haunted Hayride, Den of Darkness, Frightmare Asylum, and Nocturnal Wasteland are all open to guests with some new scary effects just added this year.

Just a small preview of the 23 minute haunted hayride at @fieldofscreams! This is the “Chop Shop” section 😱



**All actors are temp checked, and wearing masks underneath their costume or over top! @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/kEScrPsAfY — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) September 17, 2020

Owners and brothers, Jim and Gene Schopf said safety has always been a top priority for them. This year they are just increasing their efforts, by adding staff to strictly clean and sanitize, and following CDC guidelines.

You can still have fun and enjoy the Field of Scream experience while staying safe and following their COVID-19 safety measures.

The owners said there are a few things they want guests to be aware of before a night out at Field of Screams.

REDUCED CAPACITY - Our capacity will be greatly reduced – in order to guarantee admittance, you will need to pre-purchase your tickets ahead of time and choose an arrival time slot. Many nights will sell out. If you arrive without a ticket and we are sold out, you will need to attend on a different night.

- Our capacity will be greatly reduced – in order to guarantee admittance, you will need to pre-purchase your tickets ahead of time and choose an arrival time slot. Many nights will sell out. If you arrive without a ticket and we are sold out, you will need to attend on a different night. MASK POLICY – All guest must wear a mask. We will perform temperature checks on all actors, crew members, and staff before they are permitted to go to their stations.

– All guest must wear a mask. We will perform temperature checks on all actors, crew members, and staff before they are permitted to go to their stations. SANITATION – We have placed no-touch hand sanitizers at multiple convenient locations on the property. We ask guests to maintain healthy practices such as washing hands regularly and using hand sanitizer.

– We have placed no-touch hand sanitizers at multiple convenient locations on the property. We ask guests to maintain healthy practices such as washing hands regularly and using hand sanitizer. DISTANCING – An “every other queue line” policy will be in place to separate guests. On the hayride, groups will be on the same ride but socially distanced. In the Den, Asylum, and Nocturnal, guests will enter inside only with those in their own party. We will allow ample time and spacing before the next group enters.

– An “every other queue line” policy will be in place to separate guests. On the hayride, groups will be on the same ride but socially distanced. In the Den, Asylum, and Nocturnal, guests will enter inside only with those in their own party. We will allow ample time and spacing before the next group enters. RISK – An inherent risk of exposure to COVID-19 exists in any public place where people are present.

You can view their full list of COVID-19 guidelines to keep guests and staff safe, here.

The chilling and frightful experience at Field of Screams is happening every weekend through part of November. Tickets sell out fast, especially with reserved time slots and reduced capacity.