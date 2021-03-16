March is American Red Cross Month and volunteers are needed

The yearly designation is aimed at honoring the people who giving back through the organization’s lifesaving mission — which is powered by more than 90% volunteers.

YORK, Pa. — Their motto is simple: All day, every day, wherever someone needs us.

From house fires to when natural disasters strike, the American Red Cross responds with food, water and a safe place to stay, helping those when they need it most.

On average, Red Cross disaster relief workers across the country help families 180 times a day in nearly 64,000 disasters per year. They couldn't do that without volunteers, who make up about 90 percent of their workforce.

"What I most like about the Red Cross is that our goal is to alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies and there's this universality with how we treat all of our clients and anybody that needs help that really spoke to me," said Andrea Wright of Lancaster County.

She's been a disaster volunteer with the organization for 8 years, a job she says is rewarding, yet challenging. "When the Red Cross shows up, our first responders show up, we are dealing with families who are sometimes facing the worst day of their lives...it is hard and it does weigh on us," she said.

For Andrea, that difficulty is offset by the other volunteer work she does for the Red Cross. She said she loves getting to spend time in schools, now virtually because of COVID-19, educating kids on how to be prepared in the event of an emergency.

American Red Cross Every 8 minutes the American Red Cross responds to an emergency. Support the Red Cross. Join us today by making a donation.

The pandemic brought plenty of challenges to the Red Cross this year, but they've quickly adapted. "If there's a fire and a family needs me to go out, I can, but I do have ways to actually assist the families even from my home. In fact, I was able to help a family this week in York County and another one last week in Adams County and I never left my 7x7 office here," Andrea said.

Disaster volunteers are desperately needed right now and can work as few hours as they want and still make a huge impact. "I have seen volunteers take off their socks and give them to someone just in a fire or I have seen somebody reach into their own snack bag and say it's just my granola bar but I know you're hungry, so here. The team of volunteers I work with make my heart sing," she said.