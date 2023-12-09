Manheim Township Public Library holds 15th annual fall book sale

Proceeds from the sale will be used for library materials, programs and equipment.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Book worms can rejoice on Tuesday.

All week long, Manheim Township Public Library is holding their 15th annual fall book sale at the Overlook Activities Center.

This is one of the largest fundraiser events for the library. Proceeds from the book sale will be used for library materials, programs and equipment.

"Wear your comfortable shoes so you can browse this year's assortment of books, CDs, DVDs, and puzzles to your heart's content," said Joyce Sands, Executive Director of the Manheim Township Public Library. "We have a large, well-organized collection of items to choose from,"

Hardcover books are $2, paperback books are 50¢, children's hardcover books are $1, children's paperback books are 50¢ while DVDs are $1, CDs are 50¢ and puzzles are $1. Cash, check, or credit cards are accepted, with a minimum $3 purchase for credit cards.



On Wednesday, there will be a Children's Day at the Book Sale from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., which will include Early Bird Story Time at 9 a.m., a Scavenger Hunt between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., and children will receive one free paperback book all day.