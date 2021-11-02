Macris Chocolates in Cumberland County prepares for Valentine's Day rush

Chocolate covered strawberries and heart shaped boxes of chocolate will be available for purchase at the store or drive through tent.

LEMOYNE, Pa. — Macris Chocolates in Lemoyne, Cumberland County is preparing for the rush of Valentine's Day weekend. The store will offer chocolate covered strawberries, only available this weekend, and heart shaped boxes of chocolate in addition to its other chocolate favorites.

To help accommodate the chocolate rush and to avoid long lines, Macris Chocolate will have a drive through tent set up in the West Shore Plaza parking lot from Friday, Feb. 12th-Sunday Feb. 14th. You do not need to preorder items but you can place an order for pickup online. More information can be found on Macris Chocolates' website.

