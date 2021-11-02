Macris Chocolates in Cumberland County prepares for Valentine's Day rush

LEMOYNE, Pa. — Macris Chocolates in Lemoyne, Cumberland County is preparing for the rush of Valentine's Day weekend. The store will offer chocolate covered strawberries, only available this weekend, and heart shaped boxes of chocolate in addition to its other chocolate favorites.
To help accommodate the chocolate rush and to avoid long lines, Macris Chocolate will have a drive through tent set up in the West Shore Plaza parking lot from Friday, Feb. 12th-Sunday Feb. 14th. You do not need to preorder items but you can place an order for pickup online. More information can be found on Macris Chocolates' website.
Macris Chocolates has been operating since the 1920's, now with three generations of chocolatiers. All the items are made from scratch including marshmallow, creams, meltaways, cordial cherries, freshly roasted nuts and more.