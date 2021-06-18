Local pageant winners discuss their experiences with competing

Both Miss Pennsylvania's Outstanding Teen and Miss Pennsylvania joined FOX43 on June 18 to talk pageants, scholarships, and more.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Riley Evans, Miss Pennsylvania's Outstanding Teen 2019 and 2020 and Tiffany Seitz, Miss Pennsylvania 2019 and 2020 joined FOX43 on June 18 to discuss pageants, scholarships, and more.

The 2021 Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Competition and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen Program is currently being held in York, and runs through tomorrow. The event is being held at The Appell Center for the Performing Arts.

Seitz spoke a bit about her social impact initiative, which is adoption advocacy.

When she was born, she was found addicted to cocaine, and wasn't supposed to live even a year. She said that it's a miracle that 24 years later she's able to tell the tale. Seitz' mother was not able to afford her the proper medical care, and she was adopted by her foster parents when she was two-and-a-half. She believes that adoption helps restore and transform lives. She said that the Miss Pennsylvania Scholarship Competition has afforded her the platform to push this initiative.

Evans' also spoke about her initiative: cancer awareness. She's worked with several cancer awareness organizations including Dance Against Cancer and Susan G. Komen for the Cure. Her grandfather died of brain cancer as well, so her initiative is personal for her.

Both guests spoke about how grateful they were to be involved in competing, the other experiences they've had, and the friendships they've fostered.