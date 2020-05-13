Local buses heading to Washington D.C. as part of "Rolling for Awareness" rally

Hoping to get things rolling, local drivers are joining hundreds of Motorcoaches in DC as they are "Rolling For Awareness" asking for federal relief.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Bus drivers from across the country representing Motorcoach companies including Pennsylvania, are on their way to the nation's capital to rally.

"Rolling for Awareness" is what the movement they are participating in.

Hundreds of buses are expected to circle the capital in Washington D.C. around 10:30 a.m., on Wednesday.

Four of those buses left from Executive Coach in West Lampeter Township, starting their journey at 3:00 a.m., to Washington, D.C.

Many will be displaying the message "Motorcoaches: Small Businesses, Big Impact," as they ask for federal relief in grant money and payroll assistance.

According to the American Bus Association, of the 3,000 bus companies nearly 90% of them are small family owned businesses.

Executive Coach says most forms of transportation have received dedicated funding, but the Motorcoach industry has not. They too are feeling the hit from COVID-19, but are remaining hopeful to get rolling again soon.

"For Motorcoaches it's pretty much shut down we have not had any paying groups out since mid March.. until we get the green we will not be operating," said The President Executive Coach Inc., Dale McMichael.

Moving forward they know the industry will be down, but McMichael said he hopes their rally will convince lawmakers to get them the funding they need to be able to survive at least until next year.

Greg Davison has been driving for nearly 40 years, and is behind one of the wheels of buses headed for DC.

"I just hope that there's a positive response on the part of the legislature on the part to support the industry," said Davison.

McMichael said most Motorcoaches cost about $500,000, and companies are still paying insurance even though they aren't moving at the moment.

In addition to representing the commonwealth, Executive Coach if sponsoring three state buses for Montana, Nevada, and New Mexico.

Executive Coach said they have safety protocols in place like extra hand sanitizer on all buses, daily cleanings, and fogging machines. They hope to get back to work, and their buses operating with social distancing capacity this July.