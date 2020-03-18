Legislation to stop evictions during COVID-19 State of Emergency

With COVID-19 rapidly evolving as a crisis across the commonwealth, two lawmakers are working to help tenants in Pennsylvania.

Democratic State Reps. Mary Isaacson and Summer Lee introduced a bill that would stop all evictions in the commonwealth during the COVID-19 State of Emergency.

With a goal to protect people who are financially hurt by the crisis, Isaacson and Lee say the bill would prevent landlords from evicting tenants for unemployment. If landlords were to violate this, they would face penalties.

Similar measures are already taking place in Philadelphia, having no evictions there for at least two weeks, in response to COVID-19.

Lee and Isaacson hope to give families one measure of security during this rapidly evolving crisis.

"It is our responsibility as representatives to protect our workers, especially under the extraordinary circumstances arising when a state disaster emergency is declared in the commonwealth," said Isaacson.