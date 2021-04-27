Leg Up Farm, helping kids and families with special needs in York County

Give Local York is a little over one week away. One of the organizations participating works to provide life changing services for kids and their families.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Give Local York is a little over one week away. The money raised during the 24-hour give event will go towards helping over 300 non-profit organizations in York County.

One of the organizations participating works to provide life changing services for kids and their families, in a fun and safe environment.

“When you have a child with special needs everything in your world changes so when you’re able to have consistent access to services that children need in order to grow and develop, is really what we provide, and we’ve seen amazing changes in kids over the years," President of Leg Up Farm Tom O'Connor said.

Leg Up Farm is a non-profit therapy center for children with special needs. They provide physical, occupational, and speech therapy as well as behavioral health services, nutritional counseling, and therapeutic horsemanship.

Having served thousands of children, the organization strives to make an impact and help change their lives.

“When I was little, I didn’t know how to chew and swallow and now I do know how to do that," Aubree Gentzler said.

Aubree is now nine-years-old and has been getting help at Leg Up Farm since she was a toddler. She has been experiencing developmental issues since she was born.

Aubree started with feeding therapy, and eventually had to do exercises to help improve her muscle tone because she was very weak.

Ashley, Aubree's mom, is happy to say that she is now off the feeding tube and is eating by mouth. She's also gained some strength over the years.

"We play soccer do dance, all these things are possible because of Leg up Farm," Ashley said.

Leg Up Farm made everything more convenient for her family.

“Throughout my life, Leg Up Farm has helped me a lot," Aubree said. "It’s helped be through this horrible and tough time with my stuff here."

Having all her therapists at one location, working hand-in-hand, in an environment Aubree was excited to be apart of was perfect for Aubree.

Throughout the years, Leg Up Farm has expanded their programs to assist families in York County. The organization currently has a waiting list but Give Local York will allow them to continue their work helping kids develop skills to reach their full potential.

You can find more information about Leg Up Farm on their website.