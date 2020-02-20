Lebo Skin Care Center offers treatment to those in need

A patient who used the skin care center stopped by the set of FOX43 Morning News to talk about her success.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A condition that affects 1 in 10 women causes a number of health issues for a woman to deal with.

Polycystic Ovary Syndrome, a condition that affects a woman's hormone levels, can lead to infertility, cysts on ovaries, acne, and an excessive amount of hair, among many other things.

Side effects of the condition often lead to depression with many women not wanting to leave their home because of how they look and feel.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Hillary Lebouitz-Schafer from Lebo Skin Care Center and Flor Castillo, a patient, stopped by the set to offer more on what the skin care center can offer.