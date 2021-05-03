Lanes for Lives aims to support the American Red Cross of Central Pa.

Vicki Stambaugh of Brewery Products spoke with FOX43 on March 5 about the charity event going virtual this year.

YORK, Pa. — Vicki Stambaugh of Brewery Products spoke with FOX43 on March 5 about this year's annual "Lanes for Lives" charity event.

"Lanes for Lives," is an event that helps benefit the local American Red Cross. Typically, the public is invited to bowl and donate money to the organization. This year is no different, except for the fact that the event will be hosted virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year, the event is being called "Lanes for Lives Remix 2021," to reflect the fact that it will be handled virtually.

Stambaugh explained that instead of everyone crowding into a bowling alley, participants will be invited to submit videos of them bowling at a local bowling alley, playing a game of Wii with family, or at a business. These videos will be posted on Brewery Products' Facebook page. Each sponsor will also get a visit from the mascot, Spot.

Everyone is encouraged to donate if at all possible. If you would like to donate to the Red Cross, you can click here.

If you would like to participate in Lanes for Lives Remix 2021 and learn more about the event, you can click here.