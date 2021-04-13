Lancaster City Spring 2021 Restaurant Week in full swing

It's restaurant week in Lancaster City! For the next several days local restaurants will be offering specials and deals for diners.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Restaurant Week is officially underway in Lancaster City for their spring 2021 season. That means for the next several days local restaurants will be offering specials and deals for diners!

Like most things, restaurant week will look different this season because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Restaurant goers can choose dine-in options with social distancing, out door dining, or take-out.

Restaurant week organizers believe the week is about helping the culinary community survive and thrive, especially after a difficult year.

Restaurant week will run through Sunday April 18 in the city.

Deals are available at participating restaurants for Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner. You can find all the sweet offerings, plus make reservations for some restaurants online.

