Lancaster NAACP to host virtual town hall on criminal justice reform

Thursday's town hall is the second one for the Lancaster NAACP, part of their We Are Done series on criminal justice reform for fair and equal rights.

Members of the group said the last few weeks have shown that reform is needed. They do however, acknowledge the weight of keeping people safe and the toll it can take on an officer. But, they say with authority comes responsibility.

Lancaster NAACP organizers want to build community police relations, and work with local law enforcement to make use of force policies more transparent.

NAACP officials say there is more work that needs to be done, but Lancaster City officials and the Bureau of Police have made important steps towards progress.

Some of those improvement measures that have already been made include

-- added body cameras, changes in excessive force policy, developments towards a community police working group, and some anti-racism and diversity training.

NAACP organizers have a new call to action since the death of George Floyd and are urging for:

A ban on the use of knee and choke holds as an acceptable practice for police officers;

The use of force continuum for any police department must ensure that there are at least 6 levels of steps, with clear rules on escalation;

Each states’ open records act must ensure officers misconduct information and disciplinary history is not hidden from the public. Recertification credentials may be denied for police officers if determined that their use of denied for police officers if determined that their use of deadly force was unwarranted by federal guidelines.

Implementation of citizens review Boards in the City of Lancaster and other municipalities to hold police department departments accountable and build confidence.

Anti-racism training within police academies and for in-service officers.

