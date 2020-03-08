Lancaster hotel providing unique space for safe events

Employees at the Lancaster Marriott are ready to welcome guests with socially distant open arms and masks.

LANCASTER, Pa. — COVID-19 has been wreaking havoc on all aspects of our everyday lives, but employees at the Lancaster Marriott are working extra hard to make sure events for their guests can still happen.

Whether its something big, or something small -- COVID-19 has transformed how we are used to operating. However, the virus is not stopping staff at the Lancaster Marriott from helping guests plan smaller corporate events, to even micro weddings. A special day many look forward to remembering forever.

Employees at the Lancaster Marriott are ready to welcome guests with socially distant open arms and masks, to plan events that some thought would never happen because of the virus.

Every inch of the Marriott, located at Penn Square calls attention to its character. From the rich outside architecture, to the grand modern entry way, right down to the historic Montgomery House.

Providing a piece of history to any event being held there.



The Marriott is built around the historic Montgomery House, which stands tall with so much history right in the middle of the hotel.



Though, they haven't had any social events yet -- employees are working tirelessly with brides to reschedule weddings, and plan "micro" weddings too. They say while safety is a priority, making sure every event feels special is too.



Sure it might feel different, but Nowalk says their event space is unique and can be easily transformed brining together good company and lets not forget good food!

The Lancaster Marriott has 25 rooms where events can be held. They also have spaces with beautiful natural light and a lot of history that can be transformed into a space for a social event.

If you are interested in planning something there you can find out more info on their website, and contact information.