Lancaster County community vaccination site ramping up appointments

LANCASTER, Pa. — Organizers with the Lancaster County community vaccination center still stand by their goal to administer 6,00 COVID-19 vaccines on a daily basis.

While they aren't there yet, more vaccines are coming.

Officials have been increasing the number of appointments and getting more community members vaccinated since the site opened two weeks ago.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health sending approximately 14,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to the Lancaster County community vaccination center for the week.

On Monday and Tuesday roughly 1,500 appointments were scheduled. Wednesday, the site is ramping things up and scheduling nearly 1,800 appointments.

Brett Marcy the President of Apollo Communications, involved with the vaccination center said by Friday they will likely continue to increase appointments to more than 1,900 a day.

This is a major step forward in vaccinating Pennsylvania, especially compared to when the vaccine center first opened on March 10. They only had 500 doses, non of which came from the state.

Officials are grateful, but hope to see efforts steadily go up to reach their daily vaccine goal.

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons said they are encouraged that the amount of vaccine the state is allocating to Lancaster continues to increase.

"It appears they are recognizing the value our site brings as opposed to the fragmented rollout model the state had been using. Last week at her press conference the Acting Secretary of Health encouraged other counties to do what Lancaster County has done," Parsons explained.

He said while he's happy to hear that, he continues to emphasize that Lancaster still needs a much higher vaccine allocation from the state to reach full capacity.

If eligible to get the vaccine, you can contact the call center from 7:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Beginning on March 27 the call center will also be open on Saturday's from 8:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

If you're looking for a first dost appointment you can call (717) 588-1020, second vaccine appointments should call (717) 588-1026.

You can also register online for future appointments.