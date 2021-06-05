Keystone Kidspace to provide hands on learning environment, encourages kids to come as they are

Keystone Kidspace will be one of many organizations to benefit from Give Local York on May 7.

YORK, Pa. — Give Local York kicks off in less than 24 hours at midnight on May 7.

The county's biggest day of giving will benefit hundreds of organizations in the county, like Keystone Kidspace which has a mission to provide a safe space for families to enjoy science, technology, and art activities.

"Keystone Kidspace is going to be a really dynamic hands on learning environment for kids and families," Jessica Brubaker, Kesytone Kidspace Executive Director said.

From woodworking to science labs to cooking projects, there will be something for every child. The organization will encourage kids to come as they are, share their ideas, and get messy making them real.

"We really thought it was important to create a neutral community based environment where all kids from across the county could access really high quality enrichment opportunities," Brubaker said. "And have a place where they could find their people, find what really lit them up, what got them really excited."

Keystone Kidspace hopes to open once renovations are complete and it is safe for everyone to enjoy the space.

"What the fund will specifically go towards are all the really important tools and equipment and program components that are going to be needed to bring the experience here to life," Brubaker said. "We've spent the last year transforming the building. Now we need all the fun stuff."