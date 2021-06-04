Keystone Kidspace offers kids a mash-up of science, technology, arts and more

Jessica Brubaker, executive director and co-founder of Keystone Kidspace, spoke with FOX43 about the "hands-on experiential learning space for kids and families."

YORK, Pa. — Jessica Brubaker, executive director and co-founder of Keystone Kidspace, joined FOX43's Amy Lutz on April 6 to talk about the opening of her "hands-on, experiential learning space for kids and families."

Keystone Kidspace is a place where kids can explore all sorts of interests. Located in the York Armory, a Late Gothic Revival brick fortress built in 1913, kids can learn about cooking, science, technology, arts, music, and more. It's a place where kids can learn and have fun, all at the same time.

Keystone Kidspace is also one of the local nonprofits involved in "Give Local York" this year, a fundraising event aimed at supporting local nonprofits and businesses in the York area.

As soon as it is safe to do so, Keystone Kidspace will open to the public. Throughout Give Local York 2021, the community center will release short videos showcasing the spaces and programs that will soon be available for kids.