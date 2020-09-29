Keeping your family safe from electrical fires as online learning continues

NFPA urges caution when using and charging laptops and other devices at home

YORK, Pa. — As students continue to learn remotely, the National Fire Protection Association is urging parents to use caution when using and charging laptops and other digital devices.

According to the NFPA's most recent electrical fires report, an estimated average of 900 computer and computer equipment fires happened at homes in the U.S. each year between 2014 and 2018.

Those fires results in 50 injuries and $50 million in property damage.

“With students attending classes remotely and other family members continuing to work from home, many households may have more people using and charging electrical devices on a daily basis than usual,” said Lorraine Carli, vice president of Outreach and Advocacy at NFPA. “This additional use of equipment means more opportunity for misuse and misapplication, which can contribute to an increased fire risk.”

When it comes to using and charging laptops and other digital devices, these simple steps can help minimize the risk of electrical fires:

Only use the charging cord that came with the device, avoid cords with conductive jackets

Discontinue use if device or charges becomes hot and has a burning smell

Make sure electrical cords and wires are in good condition

Unplug devices when not in use to save energy and minimize the risk of shock and fire

Make sure the plug is fully in the outlet and stays that way while in use

It's best to call the utility company or a qualified electrician if you are experiencing any of the following:

Frequent problems with blowing fuses or tripping circuit breakers

Discolored or warm wall outlets

Flickering or dimming lights

Sparks from an outlet