Keeping love alive in quarantine, with Life Coach Liz Reihm

Reihm has some tips for how to deal with spending 24/7 with your partner.

YORK, Pa. — The pandemic has tried all of us in different ways.

One thing that has proven to be particularly hard for couples is spending so much time together. You might love them, but you love your alone time as well.

Life Coach Liz Reihm spoke with us at FOX43 this morning about how to survive the pandemic together and keep the love alive.

A few of her tips include making sure you're making enough contact with each other, having creative date nights, and creating personal spaces in your home.

