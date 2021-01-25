'Just A Taste' benefit cooking show to help Pennsylvania hospitality industry

The restaurant and hospitality industry has been it extremely hard by the pandemic, however there's an event happening on Jan. 26 where people can help.

In less than 24 hours people at home can power up their laptops, pour a glass of wine, and learn from some of the top chefs across Pennsylvania.

'Just A Taste' is all part of a cooking benefit that has been created to support restaurants struggling across the commonwealth.

A handful of notable chefs will be dishing out secrets and preparing their favorite dishes for viewers.

Harrisburg University is hosting the live virtual cooking show, beginning at 7:00 p.m., on Tuesday.

A handful of Pennsylvania chefs in addition to celebrity chef Roy Choi will all be involved. Their goal is to help all the hospitality employees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The cooking show is free to viewers, but organizers are hoping people can donate to the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association’s Hospitality Assistance Response of PA (HARP) fund.

People can donate before the event, during, and after. Organizers said any amount will truly help and all of the funds go to restaurant and hospitality workers.

“The hospitality industry is hurting desperately and financial support from the government is lacking, leaving hundreds of businesses and thousands of employees without a safety net,” said John Longstreet, President & CEO of the PRLA.

Longstreet said he is grateful to everyone who has been involved in organizing the benefit cooking show. Proceeds raised will go directly to HARP, to help jobs and people who have been impacted by COVID-19, explained Longstreet.

Anyone can start donating, right now! You can text to give! To donate, text HARP to (717) 220-5661.

