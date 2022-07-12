'Jaws to the World: A Holiday Sock Opera' opens in Lancaster

The Creative Works of Lancaster to perform a sock puppet parody of the classic film, "Jaws," with a Holiday twist.

LANCASTER, Pa. — "Jaws to the World: A Holiday Sock Opera," is back by popular demand!

The show, organized and performed by Creative Works of Lancaster, is a puppet parody of the 1975 classic film, "Jaws."

Audiences can expect to see singing sharks, cardboard boats, severed limbs and five puppeteers perform with over thirty handmade sock puppets.

Performances will take place at Zoetropolis Cinema Stillhouse on 112 N. Water Street in Lancaster on Friday, December 9.

Showtimes are at 6:00 p.m., 8:00 p.m. and 10:00 p.m.

According to the Zoetropolis website, "Jaws to the World," was written by playwright and former Creative Works board member, Erich Goldstein.

For the 2022 performances, the script was been updated and revamped by current board member, Alexander Bannon.

If you'd like to see the show, Creative Works has a pay what you decide (PWYD) ticketing policy, which means no one will be turned away due to financial limitations, and you never need to risk feeling like your experience did not match what you paid.

Audience members can also reserve a ticket in advance and pay what they think the experience was worth after the performance.

Tickets will also be available at the door, though reservations are encouraged.