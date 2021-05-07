Being independent at any age, with the chicks from Chick2Chick

Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry joined FOX43's Jackie De Tore on July 5 to talk about how many women aren't taught the importance of independence.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Women have historically been limited, a fact evidenced by years of study. Culturally, however, women are sometimes not taught certain skills as well, like independence.

This is why the chicks from Chick2Chick, Flora Posteraro and Carrie Perry, joined FOX43's Jackie De Tore on July 5 to talk about how many women aren't taught this essential life skill.

The chicks discussed how you can never be "too old to be on your own," and the differences between what men and women are taught financially and socially growing up.

The chicks also pushed the idea that adults should be teaching kids to be more self-reliant, generally.

To hear more of what the chicks had to say, check out the clip above.

The video podcast can be viewed on Chick2Chick.com and YouTube. It's also available on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, IGTV as @Chick2ChickUSA, and LinkedIn. The audio podcast can be listened to on Stitcher, Spotify, Podbean, GooglePlay, iTunes, and TuneIn.