Immune-boosting foods help you fight off viruses, colds

Dr. Amy Lee, an expert in weight control, obesity and nutrition, gave us her tips on FOX43 Morning News.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The COVID-19 pandemic has changed much of our lives.

According to the International Food Information Council's annual Food & Health survey, 85% of Americans have made some sort of change to the food they eat or how they prepare it due to the pandemic.

With a second wave of COVID-19 expected, experts are reminding people that even something as small as eating can help fight viruses.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Dr. Amy Lee, an expert in weight control, obesity, and nutrition, spoke with us about immune-boosting foods that can help prepare your body to fight off a virus, cold or even the flu.