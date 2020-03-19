How your local pharmacy can help during COVID-19 pandemic

Pharmacists realize that their role as a trusted health care partner is more critical than ever.

YORK, Pa. — Since pharmacies are often the first point of contact with the health system, and because there have already been thousands of cases of COVID-19 reported, it’s important that the pharmacy workforce is well informed and prepared.

At Walgreens, pharmacists are closely monitoring the ongoing situation, collaborating with the Centers for Disease Control and other state and local health officials to provide communities the support they need and to serve as another important resource to help answer questions from the public.

Dr. Kevin Ban, Chief Medical Officer at Walgreens, talked to FOX43's Jackie De Tore about how they're helping patients in this challenging environment.