Giant Nutritionist shows off some DIY treats for your loved ones this Holiday Season.

YORK, Pa. — Many people will be spending extra time at home this year.

It doesn't have to be boring, this is the perfect time to dabble in some homemade Holiday creations!

The Nutritionists at Giant Food Stores want to inspire you with food-crafted seasonal décor and heartfelt do-it-yourself gifts to help spread Holiday cheer.

One of those D-I-Y ideas? Sweet and spicy nuts!