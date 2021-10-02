What to look for in a home security system, according to an expert

Jason Moyer, Operations Manager at ESCO Security, spoke with FOX43's Jackie De Tore about what to consider when you're protecting your home.

YORK, Pa. — Security systems are more popular than ever before, what with the pandemic keeping so many Americans at home these days.

According to Jason Moyer, Operations Manager at ESCO Security, "there's been a huge push in the industry over the past five to seven years to be able to control your house and view your house remotely."

Also according to Moyer, a burglary occurs in the United States every 22.6 seconds, and 88% of them are residential break-ins.

Moyer spoke with FOX43's Jackie De Tore on Feb. 10 about what people should look for when they're considering installing a home security system.

He said that if you already have one in place, it's important to make sure it is working properly - flood lights and motion detectors are two things worth checking often. He also said it's important to make sure windows are locked and secured.

There are obviously different types of living situations as well; there are single people, families with children and without and people with pets. All of these people are going to be looking for something different when looking into a home security system.

"The biggest thing you have to ask yourself is 'what kind of protection do I want?'" Moyer said.

Those who are interested in possibly installing a home security system can visit the company's website.