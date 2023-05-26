Hersheypark kicks off summer hours this weekend

Hersheypark is now open for the summer and theme park enthusiasts can now have a look and taste new, cool, unique items that are offered this year.

The headliner and much-anticipated ride, Wildcats’ Revenge will also open for the summer season.

“We are so Hersheypark happy that the summer is officially underway,” Amanda Polyak Public Relations Manager at Hersheypark.

Wildcat’s Revenge hybrid coaster will open on June 2, bringing Hersheypark to 15 coasters which is more than any other park in the Northeast. According to Quinn Bryner, Director of Public Relations, said this isn’t the first rollercoaster named Wildcat’s Revenge to come to the park.

“The Wildcat was actually our very first coaster that Milton Hershey our Founder actually bought and opened in 1923 so a hundred years ago we had the Wildcat and now we're going to have the Wildcat's revenge,” said Bryner.

The Summer concert series is also ramping up this week with a sold-out Blink-182 concert at Hershey Stadium Saturday.

For ticketing, prices, and information, click here.