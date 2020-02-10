No tricks, just treats at Hersheypark in the Dark!

There is more Halloween at Hersheypark this year than ever before, and it all starts on Friday, October 2!

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Ready to get spooked in a real sweet way?

There is more Halloween at Hersheypark this year than ever before, and it all starts on Friday, October 2!

For the first time Hersheypark In the Dark is starting early and will run for a total of five weekends, ending on November 1.

You can expect a family fun night out full or treats.

With 13 stops along their trick-or-treat trail, you don't want to forget your costume. Kids two and older are required to wear a mask. No costume masks will be permitted.

The seasonal event will feature:

family-friendly rides and coasters, including night rides on Candymonium and lights-out rides on Laff Trakk, Lightning Racer, Wildcat, and Comet

safe trick-or-treating for guests 12 and under with 13 candy stops along a new trail throughout The Boardwalk At Hersheypark and Hershey’s Chocolate World Attraction

Attraction zoo experiences

festive Hershey Character experiences

fall food offerings

Guests can buy online now and save on a one-day admission to Hersheypark In The Dark ticket, which costs $44.95 plus tax for ages 9 to 61 (compared to $51.15) and $36.95 for ages 3 to 8 and ages 62 and older (compared to $40.15).

Children 2 and younger are free.

Current Season Pass Holders can enjoy unlimited visits to Hersheypark In The Dark as part of their year-long perks.