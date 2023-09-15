Hersheypark expands 2023 Halloween season

Hersheypark Halloween and Dark Nights will run from Sept. 15 through Oct. 29.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HERSHEY, Pa. — Spooky season is taking over Hersheypark on Friday.

The Sweetest Place On Earth is bringing even more sweet scares and frightening fun by expanding their Hersheypark Halloween seasonal event and its Dark Nights immersive haunt experience.

The park is adding more days and hours, a new fifth haunted house, enhanced scares and exclusive food over seven weekends from Sept. 15 through Oct. 29, 2023.

New this season, every Hersheypark Halloween ticket now includes entrance to all five Dark Nights haunted houses and three Scare Zones featuring all-new and evolved stories, as well as 50 family-friendly attractions and thrilling coasters, with lights-out rides on the new Wildcat’s Revenge hybrid and other select coasters.

More than 55 limited-time cocktails, treats and savory eats exclusive to Halloween will be offered during the seasonal event, the park said in a press release.

"Hersheypark Halloween with Dark Nights will open more days and hours than ever for guests to experience new frightening scares this Halloween season," the park said.

Starting Sept. 15 through Oct. 29, event hours are 5-10 p.m. on Fridays, 12-10 p.m. on Saturdays and 12-9 p.m. on Sundays.

The Dark Nights immersive haunt experience begins each night at 6 p.m. and extends one hour after closing time - Fridays and Saturdays until 11 p.m., and Sundays until 10 p.m.