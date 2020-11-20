Helping hundreds of non-profits: Lancaster's annual Extraordinary Give is now underway

Ready, set, donate! The 9th Annual Extraordinary Give is underway in Lancaster County.

The virtual fundraiser for local non-profits officially kicked off at midnight.

You can read more about the 522 participating non-profits here.

Extra Give is set up online so it is extremely easy to follow along with the live stream and their give cast, from the safety of your own home!

FOX43 spoke with a handful of participating organizations who say they are so grateful to be apart of this incredible community fundraiser. All agreeing that this year has been especially tough because of the pandemic, so donations mean absolutely everything.

If you'd like to give back, head to their website to do so!

Last year's Extraordinary Give set a new record! With over 28,000 donors who contributed $10,550,282 for over 500 different non-profit organizations.

Water Street mission pulled in $462,648, the most for an organization.