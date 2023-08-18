A look at 3 health headlines this week | Health Smart

Here's a look at the top three health headlines from the week to keep you Health Smart.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Study: Air pollution might raise risk of dementia

According to a new study, pollution could be raising dementia risks. New research was just published in the medical journal "Jama Network."

Researchers looked at more than 27,000 people for nearly two decades. They found that people who live in areas with high levels of air pollution from wildfires and agriculture specifically are more likely to develop dementia compared to other types of pollution—for example, from cars or construction sites.

Study: Yoga and exercise can help asthma symptoms

Exercise often makes asthma worse and can trigger attacks. However, some researchers say the art of breathing can help improve your symptoms.

A new study looked at how five different types of exercise affected more than 2,100 adults with asthma. Researchers found that breath training combined with aerobic training and yoga helped improve lung function in participants.

Researchers say this discovery could help doctors come up with better treatments for patients to manage their asthma.

Pecans could help against obesity and inflammation

A new study says eating one specific kind of nut could help you in two areas of your health.

Researchers at Texas A&M University say eating pecans could help people who are obese or have inflammation problems. The scientists say that's because pecans are a type of "superfood" that helps maintain body weight and fight against diabetes, even when people eat a high-fat diet.