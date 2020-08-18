Harrisburg's City Council holding town hall on creating a Citizens Law Enforcement Advisory Committee

Bill 8 would establish a citizens law enforcement advisory committee while also adding guidelines for reviewing use of force policies.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg officials are continuing their efforts to work on policing in the city.

On Tuesday, leaders will be holding another community town hall regarding a police reform bill for the city. With a goal to improve the relationship community members have with police officers.

The town hall will primarily focus on discussing Bill 8.

The bill is partially inspired by black lives matter protests from earlier in the summer, which called for police reform.

Harrisburg has visited this idea before-- introducing a similar bill back in 2016, but it never came up for a vote.

This will be their third meeting on the bill this summer. In previous meetings some residents have said the bill does not go far enough and called for more power to investigate wrongdoing.

"How can we write this bill so that the residents have the right and authority to hold the police accountable for their actions?" asked Harrisburg resident Liam Hickman. "Because that's really what we're asking for."

Three things residents want the board to have -- subpoena power, independent investigations and more access to police records.

City Council members said they wanted the communities in put to help shape the bill -- which is likely to become law if passed.

The town hall will take place at 6:00 p.m. at the Reservoir Park Bandshell.