First hearing held in Harrisburg Diocese Bankruptcy case

After filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, just two days later the Diocese of Harrisburg is set to have their first hearing.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A major first step for the Harrisburg Diocese Bankruptcy filing will occur on Friday, as fiocese officials will have their first hearing with a bankruptcy court judge.

The hearing comes just two days after the Diocese of Harrisburg filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

Bishop Ronald Gainer made the announcement on Wednesday.

The filing comes nearly six months after the diocese of Harrisburg announced it paid out a combined $12 million to more than 100 child sex abuse survivors.

The Diocese of Harrisburg is the first Roman Catholic Diocese in Pennsylvania to declare bankruptcy.

With the first hearing today -- the diocese will likely ask the judge for permission to continue business operations while the case is going on, according to PennLive.

That would open up employee wages, insurance coverage, and access to their current accounting systems.

Notice has been sent to attorneys in all pending sexual abuse claims.

Diocese officials say the move will help them make up for "the sins of the past."