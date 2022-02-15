Harrisburg city leaders to host a town hall on gun violence

The meeting will be held at the Nativity School of Harrisburg at 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Gun violence continues to plague various parts of the country and leaders of the city of Harrisburg are planning to address it, continuing with a town hall on Tuesday evening.

"Whenever you hear of a 16-year-old getting gunned down in a parking lot or some other atrocious gun violence, you should be aware that there are real people this is impacting." said Dr. Joyce M. Davis, president and CEO of the World Affairs Council of Harrisburg.

The town town hall is expected to be held at 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the Nativity School of Harrisburg. It will include various moderators from the World Affairs Council of Harrisburg, guest speakers from law enforcement, and local health departments.

After an attack last week which left two parents dead and family members injured, Harrisburg City leaders and officials say the violence has to stop.

Expected moderators tell FOX43 the goal of the discussion is to find the answers to three components

"Number one, to stand with the grieving families and to help them know that their grief is acknowledged," explained Davis.

"We're also going to talk about why is it so hard to get a handle on this, what needs to happen to prevent needless deaths, and then finally what are the impediments to solving these crimes... What is it going to take? Is it a community problem, are we not cooperating with authorities, or is it that authorities are not really equipped or able?"