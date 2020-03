It's always fun when Zeus stops by the set!

YORK, Pa. — It's a fun Monday on FOX43 Morning News!

Today, Harlem Globetrotter Zeus McClurkin stopped by the set to offer more on the team's "Pushing the Limits" 2020 Tour.

Zeus and the team will be at the GIANT Center in Hershey on March 22 at 3:00 p.m.

For more information or tickets, you can visit the Hershey Entertainment website here.