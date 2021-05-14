OPA! Pa. Greek Festival returns with drive-thru event in Wormleysburg

Organizers have been prepping for months now for one of their biggest events. It's also an event the community looks forward to every single year.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — It's a weekend that church members with Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Wormleysburg have been preparing for, for over 100 days now. The PA Greek Festival is back!

Organizers have been prepping for months now for one of their biggest events. It's also an event the community looks forward to every single year.

They have made some changes to their traditional Greek Fest, to help keep everyone safe.

In place of their traditional Greek Festival -- which typically draws thousands of people to enjoy their tasty food and wonderful Greek culture, it's now being held in the form of a drive-thru.

Throughout the past year they've worked extra hard to still make this event that so many people love, happen.

Although restrictions have scaled back, they had to make the call for this weekends festival over 100 days ago -- because it takes them that long to prepare for it!

This isn't their first time doing the drive-thru through, they've held a few events like this one over the past year.

If you want to stop on by this weekend, here's what you need to know:

Location: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church

Date and Time: May 14 and May 15 from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

It's a drive-thru event to keep people safe, organizers say to pull up to the circle fountain by the double doors.

You can view the menu online here.