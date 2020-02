Pair sweet chocolate with your favorite wine.

YORK, Pa. — Who doesn't love a little wine with a side of chocolate?

This month, Grandview Vineyard in Lancaster County is offering 'All the Chocolate and Wine' pairings.

The event will be held every Friday from 6 to 8:30 p.m.

There will also be an afternoon pairing on Valentine's Day from 1 to 5 p.m.

On FOX43 Morning News at Nine, Sarah Haines, Director of Marketing and Sales at Grandview Vineyard, stopped by the FOX43 Kitchen with a preview of the sweet event.