Graduation plans set for Big Spring 2020 Seniors

"The reality is we'll make it happen for our kids," said Principal Bill August of Big Spring High School.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — As we enter graduation season we'd typically start seeing grad parties, and the next set of seniors getting ready to receive their diplomas-- in person.

However, things are a bit different this year.

The COVID-19 pandemic is immensely disrupting our day-to-day lives, closing businesses, postponing weddings, canceling senior proms and even graduations.

One school district in Cumberland County though, is working to make sure graduation is not canceled, but extra special for their 2020 seniors.

"It doesn't feel real, it kind of feels fake like you've been robbed of something valuable," said Adam DeGregorio a Senior at Big Spring High School in Cumberland County.

School halls and classrooms have been empty since March 13, when Governor Tom Wolf ordered schools to temporarily close due to COVID-19. The closure that many thought wouldn't be permanent, was later extended for the remainder of the academic school year, statewide.

"All in a matter of a weekend everything changed. If I had one last day I'd go back again and thank all the teachers, principal, and suck in the day as a whole... but I guess we can't do that, that's life," said DeGregorio.

The class of 2020 is dealing with an unexpected and abrupt end to their senior year, something that's supposed to be remembered forever.

A question that has been on everyones mind is, "What is going to happen with graduation?"

Many schools quickly made the decision to have it virtually, which hasn't gotten the most positive feedback from students and parents.

Imagine being told after years of hard work, working towards getting your diploma-- to find out a virus may be the reason you can't walk across the stage, and move your tassel over to the left side of your cap.

Big Spring School District, is remaining hopeful throughout this.

But it's not just the students who want a traditional graduation ceremony, the parents do too.

"Parents and families have also worked hard to get their kids to this point, not just the kids themselves, so parents too want to see a graduation and a celebration," said DeGregorio.

Principal of Big Spring High School, Bill August said they are doing everything they can to give their seniors the best possible experience.

About one week ago, the district created an online survey for graduation ideas.

The survey generated over 100 ideas, with close to 4,000 votes. Almost all of the votes were in favor of having a delayed in-person ceremony, a virtual one came in second.

"It's something that kids every year have worked so hard for, to get to that graduation and that cap and gown... get that diploma and then put the bow on top of their high school careers," said DeGregorio.

Principal August and Big Spring School District Superintendent, Dr. Richard Fry, said with safety measures in place, they'll do everything they can to make a postponed in-person ceremony happen for their kids.

"I do believe we will be able to pull off postponing it. We have a solid team that is experienced in our graduation traditions and works hard to get things set up in short amounts of time. The reality is we'll make it happen for our kids," said Principal August.

They said they can't release all of the details just yet, but a new graduation date is expected to be released for Big Spring High School sometime next week.

In the meantime, they have been turning on the stadium lights every night to honor their seniors.

The teacher association and student council are also working on putting something together to recognize seniors and all of their students during this difficult time.