Gov. Tom Wolf's eviction moratorium now officially expired

The moratorium expired on Monday night, meaning people can once again be evicted from their homes during a pandemic.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Governor Tom Wolf's moratorium on evicting people from their homes has officially expired.

However, the decision to extend that doesn't lie with the Governor, it's up to the General Assembly.

Many families are worried they could get kicked out of their homes if they can't afford to make their rent payments on time. Governor Wolf is now calling on the general assembly to take action.

Activists and some state lawmakers are concerned that Pennsylvania will be hit by a wave of evictions -- forcing thousands from their homes.

The moratorium expired on Monday night, meaning people can once again be evicted from their homes during a pandemic.

Governor Wolf has said he wants to extend the moratorium, but legally he can't. Some lawmakers are pushing to pass legislation, worrying about evictions and foreclosures. Others out there, disagree saying legislation isn't needed.

"I really don't think so. Given the numbers we've seen lately at least in Central PA. I don't think there is a need to go beyond the existing law," said David Lanza who represents CARPOA (Capital Area Rental Property Owners Association).

Lanza said one reason he doesn't believe legislation is needed is that actually most people are still paying their rent on time.

"What I have seen and observed from clients from my organization, the landlords are seeing a 95% or more collection rate. I have not seen a case in the last few months that resulted from the pandemic or people being out of work from the pandemic," said Lanza. "What I have seen are cases that arose before, that arose before the pandemic arose, and there were legitimate grounds for eviction before."

Democratic lawmakers are arguing that legislation is needed. Saying everyone deserves a place to call home.

According to the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency, of August 14th more than 16,000 landlords and renters applied for CARES assistance.