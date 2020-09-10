"Booing" your friends with Halloween goodie baskets

The nutritionists at GIANT share fun and easy ideas for the Holiday, keeping social distancing in mind.

YORK, Pa. — So, you had to cancel your Halloween plans this year and you might be thinking, "How can I still celebrate with family and friends?"

The nutritionists at GIANT want to help!

They're keeping the Holiday spirit alive with ideas for "booing" goodie baskets!

"Booing" is when you pick someone to "boo," and create a special gift to leave on their porch!

Kilene Knitter, Regional Nutritionist for GIANT, put together a special at-home segment, to share some of their goodie basket ideas.

You can check her ideas in the clip above.

There is so much you can customize with these baskets, so get creative!

If you need some inspiration, GIANT is offering special classes.