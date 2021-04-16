'Go Green in the City' returns to Downtown York for 2021

The family-friendly event returns for it's 13th year, with COVID-19 guidelines in place.

YORK, Pa. — Celebrating green, healthy living and showing support for small businesses.

That's the inspiration behind Downtown York's 'Go Green in the City' event.

The festival, hosted by Downtown, Inc., will take place Saturday, April 17th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Market District of York City.

This year's event will include over 40 eco-friendly vendors, live music, food and children's activities.

To ensure COVID-19 safety, face masks are required for all vendors, volunteers and those in attendance and social distancing measures will also be in effect.

On FOX43 Morning News, Director of Downtown, Inc., Elaine Bonneau talks more about 'Go Green in the City," and why it's important to help keep York community green, happy and healthy.