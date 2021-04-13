Helping Animals: West Shore Wildlife Center

After helping over 1,000 animals last year, Emily hopes that Give Local York will get their name out there.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On May 7th, York County's biggest day of giving will be held through Give Local York. The money raised will go towards helping non-profits in South Central PA.

West Shore Wildlife Center, the new kids on the block -- are taking in animals off the streets to rehabilitate them. Their mission, is to inspire coexistence between humans and wildlife.

"Our main program is our wildlife rehabilitation program so people can call us whenever they find an animal that's been injured, orphaned, or is sick.. or if they just have questions about wild life. Then we can take them in fix them up and get them back out there in the wild," said the Founder of West Shore Wildlife Emily Garrigan.

In just one year, they've already doubled the animals they've been helping. Even having to turn people away because they don't have enough space to keep up with demand.

"Donations from Give Local York will help us keep expanding, so we've done some indoor renovations to expand our space and we definitely still are not meeting the need that's here in the community for our services," Emily explained.

"Just helping us spread the word. So many people don't know where here until they need us and google what to do when they find a baby squirrel or whatever," Emily said.

So, what do you do when you find an animal on the side of the road or at your house?

"A lot of the times we have people pick up the animals and bring them to us so anytime you find anything you know is injured like a turtle that's been hit by a car or a bird that's going to let you pick it up.... we definitely always encourage you to get them into a box or dark space so their stress levels are low and then give us a call," Emily explained.