York County's biggest day of giving off to a running start

Over 300 York County non-profit organizations are involved this year. Many returning, and some newcomers who are excited to be a part of this huge community event.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Give Local York 2021 is in full swing!

Donations started rolling in when the event kicked off at midnight.

Last year during a pandemic the community came together to raise $3.5 million for more than 300 organizations.

FOX43's Bryanna Gallagher spoke with several of the participating organizations to kick off Give Local York on Friday morning.

York Habitat for Humanity: Their mission is to build safe, decent, affordable housing for low income, well qualified families in York County. Money raised from Give Local York will help with supplies needed to make these projects happen.

Byrnes Health Center: Their mission is to educate and inspire people of all ages to make healthy choices.

"Today is a really unique opportunity for Byrnes Health to complete the Capitol Campaign, which will allow us to educate and inspire students for the next quarter of a century and beyond," Lyndsey Mackie with the Byrnes Health Center said.

EquiTeam Support Services: They offer unique therapy programs that are designed to promote mental health and well-being. Most therapies take place on horseback, and clients can tell their stories through interactions with the horse. Their different programs help foster communication by working through trauma, emotions, and abuse.

Susquehanna Heritage Center: The organization partners with communities to enhance the Susquehanna River while preserving the outdoor space for travelers and the community. They work with local, state and national partners to connect people to the beautiful outdoors of Lancaster and York Counties in South Central Pennsylvania.

ALPHA - Alliance of Low Income Personal Care Home: The organization is excited to be apart of Give Local York for their second year now.

"We work to make sure vulnerable seniors have the support and care they need in a home life environment," Cynthia Gartman with ALPHA said. "Folks donations to ALPHA will help low income personal care home advancement work to support low income seniors when they need supportive services as they age."

Children’s Home of York – The York County non-profit works to empower children to thrive, strengthen families, enrich communities, and help make a difference.

"Children's Home has been serving the York community since 1865, it would have been impossible to serve the kids and families of York for over 150 years without the generosity of the York community," Ron Bunce with Children's Home of York said.

Affordable Housing Advocates -- The York organization has been serving the community for 50 years now. They aim to open doors and improve lives while providing quality, affordable housing.

You can donate to any of the participating non-profits during Give Local York here.