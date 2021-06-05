Give Local York kicks off at midnight

Give Local York organizer Meagan Given joined FOX43's Amy Lutz to discuss the county's biggest day of giving.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Give Local York, the biggest 24-hour give event in York County history, returns at midnight, and organizer Meagan Given joined FOX43's Amy Lutz to discuss the event on May 6.

On May 7, from 12 a.m. to 11:59 p.m., donors can visit this link to support local nonprofits in and around York County.

According to a press release, this is the fourth year in a row that 300 nonprofits are participating in the event. Last year, even in the pandemic, the event raised over $3.5 million and this year, organizers are hoping to do even better. Organizers are also hoping Give Local York 2021 surpasses 13,500 donors.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Give Local York will not be presenting any "street-fair type activities." Instead, a Give Local York Showcase will be held at York Revolution’s PeoplesBank Park from 7 to 9 p.m., also according to the press release. Anyone affiliated with the event: nonprofits, organizers, donors, and more are invited to enjoy and "celebrate their hard work in an outdoor, socially-distanced, entry-controlled, and safely masked setting at the stadium." The showcase will culminate in a fireworks show that will be livestreamed.