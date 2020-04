Give Local York will be completely online in 2020, and donors will have the option to donate to COVID-19 relief efforts.

YORK, Pa. — Give Local York is set for Friday, May 1!

This year, the event will be held completely online.

We are showcasing some of the charities that you can donate to on FOX43 Morning News.

Today, we spoke to Duane Furman from Katallasso Family Health Center on how they are supporting York County.