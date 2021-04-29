Give Local York to help York County Rail Trail expand

The goal of the York County Rail Trail Authority is to raise $15,000 during the give event.

SEVEN VALLEYS, Pa. — Give Local York, the county's biggest day of giving, takes place on May 7 and will help hundreds of non-profit organizations. One of those organizations is the York County Rail Trail Authority. The money raised will help continue its mission of providing miles of rail trails throughout York County.

Whether on two wheels, two feet, or four, York County Rail Trails are a perfect place to step outside and enjoy nature.

"This is a time the weather has turned beautiful, people are outdoors, they're thinking about their local trails and parks and now they have an opportunity to give back," Gwen Loose, York County Rail Trail Authority Executive Director, said.

The York County Rail Trail Authority will be participating in Give Local York this year with a goal to raise $15,000. While it is a small government agency, it does not receive any taxpayer money, therefore fundraising is important to keep things running.

"We depend very very heavily on grants, contributions, and particularly from people who enjoy the projects we build," Loose said. "So it's a way to make sure we stay in operation and by staying in operation we can do our good work which is building more miles for people."

Currently, the rail trail offers more than 20 miles, spanning across York County down to the Pennsylvania/Maryland border. The money raised during Give Local York will help the York County Rail Trail Authority reach its goal of building more miles of rail trail.

"We look for railroads that are no longer being used, not necessarily abandoned but dormant. Not being used in the time being," Loose said. "Where the railroad is interested in divesting themselves of that railroad and we jump at that opportunity and we raise money to buy the railroad and then convert it to a trail. So, it becomes a rail trail."