Girls on the Run, Capital Area inspires young women to be their best selves

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Give Local York is quickly approaching. On May 7th, the money raised during the 24-hour give event will go towards helping over 300 non-profit organizations throughout York County.

One of those organizations -- Girls on the Run Capital Area, is dedicated to empowering young girls with physical activity and building self confidence... one step at a time.

Cali Stough, a third grader at Stony Brook Elementary recently began tying up her laces to hit the track with girls after school.

Cali said she always loved running around with her brother, that when her mom told her about the program she thought it was a good activity to get involved with. She said, it just clicked.

The non-profit, Girls on the Run inspires girls to be their best selves. That's why Rachel Evans has been a Girls on the Run Capital Area Coach at Stony Brook for 15 seasons.

“This is getting them out, it’s getting them physically active, and it’s bringing back the joy of playing with your friends," Evans said.

She was drawn to the program because of her passion for running, while also wanting to get involved in the community. It's the girls that kept bringing her back year after year.

“So I keep coming back because watching the girls progress through the season and develop the self confidence and motivation makes me want to encourage them and make a difference in their lives," Evans explained.

If running isn't your thing, don't worry. The program also teaches small lessons on self confidence, star power, and encouragement.

Cali enjoys running with the girls, she said they all stick together in groups while running and talking with each other.

The organization is grateful to be involved in Give Local York for the first time -- and they hope it gives every girl a chance to have a spot in the program.

“For us Give Local York is so important because we promise we will never turn a girl away based on her families ability to pay a registration fee for the program. So all of the dollars raised through Give Local York, Girls on the Run Capital Area will be used to help another girl connect to her parent potential and participate in our program," said Council Director of Girls on the Run Capital Area Gillian Byerly.

Stony Brook is lucky enough to have two teams of 27 girls, showing there's a need for the program in York County. Evans hopes Give Local York will get the word out to more girls and coaches, but she doesn't plan on going anywhere anytime soon.

“Because the girls love it and watching their motivation and encouraging each other every practice makes my heart happy, and shows me that this is my why, this is why I’m doing this," said Evans.

You can find more information about Girls on the Run Capital Area online.

Give Local York returns on May 7, you can find more information about the participating organizations online, plus how to donate.