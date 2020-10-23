GIANT offers free holiday cooking classes for kids

The zoom classes are offered twice a week.

YORK, Pa. — If your kid refuses to eat pretty much anything you put in front of them, experts say, you may just need to get them involved in the kitchen! That's why nutritionists with The GIANT Company are offering free cooking classes on zoom. October saw lots of spooky snacks, but there will be other holidays-themed classes throughout the year.

Holly Doan is a Giant Nutritionist and says her 2-year-old daughter Ellie has had a blast helping her mom out in the kitchen. (and making a huge mess with sprinkles) She says it's proven that when kids have a hand in making the food, they tend to be more willing to try it. But it's not just that.

"We also know that exposure to new foods is so important too. The more they see it the more likely they are to try it as well," Doan said.

The idea for the zoom classes came from the company's new "For Today's Table" platform that is all about bringing families together at the table to connect over a meal. "So not only are we getting the kids in the kitchen and teaching those skills, learning how to measure, how to read a recipe, and baking and cooking and all those things but also enjoying that togetherness is also important," she said.

On Monday the 26th at 10:30AM, kids 6 and under are invited to join the Giant nutritionists make chocolate milk overnight oats in mummy mason jars. Then Wednesday October 28th at 4PM, junior chefs ages 7-18 are invited to make Chocolate Jack O’ Lantern Pumpkin Pancakes. The classes are free, but you must register in advance online here:

A complete listing of ingredients needed for each snack is also available on the event page and via the registration confirmation.