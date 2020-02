Reginald joins us today from Charlie's Crusaders.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Today's Furry Friends are Reginald and Crystal the terrier mixes!

He is 10 weeks old, and is described as a happy, bouncy puppy.

Reginald is still a little shy, but loves kids.

Crystal is about 8 weeks old, and is described as a "velcro" puppy.