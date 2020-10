Pie is a 5-month-old kitten who joins us today from Animal Rescue, Inc.!

Pie is a 5-month-old domestic shorthair mix.

She is described as very cuddly and lovable.

She is spayed and is up-to-date on all of her vaccines.