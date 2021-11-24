Furry Friends with Olive, the dog!

Olive is described as a cuddle bug with a sweet soul.

LANCASTER, Pa. — This week's Furry Friend, Olive, is from the Lancaster SPCA.

She is currently waiting to meet her forever family and can't wait to socialize with them, since being friendly is what she's all about!

Olive loves to play and get lots of treats. That may be why she looks a little stout!

She would work best as the only pet because she wants all the attention to herself. She is also quite the cuddle bug!